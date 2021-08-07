Dr. Vito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Vito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Vito, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Vito works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Breast Surgery)24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Courtney Vito is an excellent breast surgeon who generously gives of her time, competence and personal care. She goes the extra mile to help her patients make their way to healing.
About Dr. Courtney Vito, MD
- Breast Oncology
- English
- 1174763643
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vito has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vito.
