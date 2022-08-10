See All Cardiologists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Virgilio works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomegaly and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists
    2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Cardiomegaly
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Virgilio?

Aug 10, 2022
Dr. Virgilio is my new Cardiologist and I am grateful for her services and expertise. I was diagnosed with Hyperthyroidism after I fainted and was taken to the ER. Dr. Virgilio wasn't convinced that my fainting episode was thyroid related and wanted to make sure it wasn't my heart. She ordered a stress test and upon an abnormal stress test, she immediately ordered more tests which showed some problems. She was swift to order a Angiogram procedure and also conferred with my Endocrinologist, Dr. Racine, as to my thyroid issues to ensure my heart procedure will be safe. I am awaiting my procedure and look forward to meeting Dr. Deepika Narasimha, who will perform my Angiogram that Dr. Virgilio scheduled. I am grateful and blessed to have Dr. Virgilio as my Cardiologist for her dedication and thoroughness in expediting my medical care. Dr. Virgilio is every informative and passionate about her patients. I highly recommend her as your Cardiologist.
Pamela Morrisette — Aug 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Virgilio to family and friends

Dr. Virgilio's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Virgilio

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD.

About Dr. Courtney Virgilio, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1285753160
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • St. Charles Bend

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Virgilio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Virgilio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Virgilio works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Virgilio’s profile.

Dr. Virgilio has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomegaly and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virgilio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Virgilio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virgilio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virgilio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virgilio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.