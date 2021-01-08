Overview

Dr. Courtney Trylovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Trylovich works at DR CHRISTINA WOODS, MD in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.