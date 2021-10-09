Overview

Dr. Courtney Soubliere, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.