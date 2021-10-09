Dr. Courtney Soubliere, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soubliere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Soubliere, DO
Overview
Dr. Courtney Soubliere, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soubliere?
Dr. Soubliere is an excellent physician. I have complex medical issues and saw her for a relatively rare condition. She listens well, answers questions, is VERY thorough and seems to have an excellent, up to date grasp on endocrinology conditions. I felt my health was secure in her hands and highly recommend her. Office ran fairly well on time.
About Dr. Courtney Soubliere, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1275748121
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
