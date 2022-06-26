See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    9462 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Jun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022

We've been seeing Dr. Snyder for about 7 years off and on. My son was about to be diagnosed with Tourette's because of his severe motor and vocal tics. Dr. Snyder ordered a lot of blood work through Lab Corp and we found out that he had a copper overload in his system. After about two months of taking the supplements she recommended (I buy them through health stores unconnected with her), his tics disappeared and his behavior normalized. His copper started decreasing and is now at normal range. Dr. Snyder is one of the most intelligent people I've ever met and she has really helped my family. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to anyone.
Amandamay24 — Jun 26, 2022
About Dr. Courtney Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285037713
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

