Dr. Courtney Sinclair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Courtney E Sinclair MD PC310 Paper Trail Way Ste 109, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 720-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sinclair is thorough, patient, kind, and knowledgeable. Of the numerous ob-gyns I've seen over the years (in Britain and in the States), she is in a league of her own. Highly recommended!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184717035
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Sinclair has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinclair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
