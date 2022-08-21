Overview

Dr. Courtney Sinclair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Sinclair works at Courtney E Sinclair MD PC in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.