Dr. Fischer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Fischer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Fischer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Family Medical Center1530 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 747-5542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LACare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischer?
About Dr. Courtney Fischer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1083091045
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.