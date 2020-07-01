Overview

Dr. Courtney Shires, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Shires works at Courtney Shires in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Oral Cancer and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.