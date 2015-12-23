Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
Shelton Hospitalists Group LLC315 Boulevard NE Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 524-3617
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits with this office were very pleasant. I only needed a blood pressure check and labs done for my bariatric clearance so I was only seen three times. The doctor was very knowledgeable and understanding of my situation so we were able to expedite my visits. On my 2nd visit, I came on the wrong day and was still able to be seen. The front desk rep (Ricardo) was so polite and handle my matter accordingly. He then suggested the earliest appointments or the first after lunch are the best.
About Dr. Courtney Shelton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.