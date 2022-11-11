Dr. Courtney Shands III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shands III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Shands III, MD
Dr. Courtney Shands III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
St Louis Urological Surgeons Inc.12855 N 40 Dr Ste 375, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-6071Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hshs St. Francis Hospital1215 Franciscan Dr, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 324-2191
Illini Medical Associates Sc2 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 462-2226
Urology of St Louis Inc6812 State Route 162 Ste 200, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-0900
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Easy to talk to. He listens and has a great personality. Again, he is the best!
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1902880362
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Easy to talk to. He listens and has a great personality. Again, he is the best!