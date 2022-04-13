Overview

Dr. Courtney Schadt, MD is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Schadt works at Associates in Dermatology, Pllc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.