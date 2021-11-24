See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ridner works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Distefano Eye Center
    1815 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 648-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Surface Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ridner?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Thank you to Dr Ridner and his team for helping me and allowing me to finally see! After feeling overwhelmed and confused with the options that I was given by another physician, I was referred to see Dr Ridner for a second opinion by my family physician who said he operated on him and his wife over two years ago. Dr Ridner was able to not only lay out my choices, but went over the pro’s and con’s of each choice and how that may best suit my needs. I finally understood the strengths of these lenses, but more importantly, also their weaknesses and how they’re not perfect and glasses still may be needed in certain conditions. No one had been that open and what I consider honest with me. I felt pressured before to pick one or the other, but after speaking with Dr Ridner, I felt very comfortable, and actually understood my choices. I chose the multifocal lens and I realize these lenses aren’t perfect, but I couldn’t be happier!
    — Nov 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ridner to family and friends

    Dr. Ridner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ridner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD.

    About Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346228426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridner works at Distefano Regional Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ridner’s profile.

    Dr. Ridner has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ridner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Courtney Ridner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.