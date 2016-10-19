Dr. Courtney Peshkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peshkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Peshkovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Peshkovsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Peshkovsky works at
Locations
-
1
NBIMC Children s Heart Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6459
-
2
Shahnaz Akhtar MD, Bayonne, NJ16 E 29Th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (973) 520-6451
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peshkovsky?
She is an amazing doctor! She is very knowledgeable very understanding and very caring. I appreciate how she is always very positive and also very realistic and she's not afraid to let you know. Another thing she is awesome at is she is a great listener! I am thankful for my son to have a rest cardiologist!
About Dr. Courtney Peshkovsky, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1811193402
Education & Certifications
- NY U Med Ctr
- Lincoln Mental & Med Hlth Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peshkovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peshkovsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peshkovsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peshkovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peshkovsky works at
Dr. Peshkovsky has seen patients for Heart Murmur and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peshkovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peshkovsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peshkovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peshkovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peshkovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peshkovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.