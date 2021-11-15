Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their fellowship with Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Locations
Stony Brook University, Department of Neurosurgery100 Nicolls Rd Rm 80, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
You won't be sorry putting yourself in Dr. Pendeltons care. So smart and so lovely. Special mention must be made to her staff. Especially Nidia who was so patient with all our questions and the guidance we needed.
About Dr. Courtney Pendleton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendleton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendleton accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendleton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.