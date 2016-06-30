Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Nixon, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Nixon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Locations
The Nixon Clinic, LLC6414 N Santa Fe Ave Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 879-3399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nixon seems to genuinely care about her patients, and that's clear in the amount of time and attention she invests in learning about my background, my particular needs and concerns, and how those fit with the scientifically valid methods of treatment. We've tried a few different interventions, pharmaceutical and natural, and I've always felt clearly informed and attended to throughout the process. Patients file their own insurance claims, but that's not a concern for me. It's worth it.
About Dr. Courtney Nixon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093941452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma Baptist University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
