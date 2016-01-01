See All Dermatologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Courtney Murphy, MD

Dermatology
5 (161)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Murphy, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Murphy completed a residency at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. She currently practices at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Murphy is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Hives
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin

Hives
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Boil
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intertrigo
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Benefit Management
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • TriWest Champus
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Verity Healthnet
  • Veteran Administration Plan

About Dr. Courtney Murphy, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1225059900
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Internship
  • Tulane University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 161 ratings
Patient Ratings (161)
5 Star
(159)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Courtney Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Hives and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

161 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.