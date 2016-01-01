Overview

Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harbor City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng works at St Isabel Family Medical Clinic Inc in Harbor City, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.