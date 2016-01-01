Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harbor City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
St. Isabel Medical Clinic, Inc.1535 Lomita Blvd, Harbor City, CA 90710 Directions (310) 530-9300
Comprehensive Health Integration2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 207, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Directions (310) 392-1654
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- University of California at Los Angeles
