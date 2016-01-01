See All Family Doctors in Harbor City, CA
Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Harbor City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng works at St Isabel Family Medical Clinic Inc in Harbor City, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Isabel Medical Clinic, Inc.
    1535 Lomita Blvd, Harbor City, CA 90710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 530-9300
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Health Integration
    2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste 207, Santa Monica, CA 90405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 392-1654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730386145
    Education & Certifications

    • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Mizuhara-Cheng, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizuhara-Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

