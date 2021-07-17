Dr. Courtney McFaddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFaddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney McFaddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney McFaddin, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina
Locations
Dermatology Associates PA28 Medical Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-6338
Dermatology Associates PA317 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-8911
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is professional and very proactive in her care.
About Dr. Courtney McFaddin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Texas A&M University
- Clemson University, Clemson, Sc
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFaddin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFaddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFaddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFaddin has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFaddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McFaddin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFaddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFaddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFaddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.