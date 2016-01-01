See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Courtney McClurkin, DPM

Podiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Courtney McClurkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. McClurkin works at Dallas Podiatry Works in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Drive in Dallas
    12221 Merit Dr Ste 280, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 853-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Plano Pkwy Office
    5068 W Plano Pkwy Ste 155, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-3323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Courtney McClurkin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053838177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McClurkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClurkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClurkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClurkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClurkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

