Dr. Courtney Martin, DO
Overview
Dr. Courtney Martin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology11370 Anderson St Ste 3900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2806
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
SAC Health System250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 382-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is great- very thorough. It is hard to get an appointment however.
About Dr. Courtney Martin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
