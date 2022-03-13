Dr. Courtney Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
I had this huge dinosaur-egg-size fibroid and freaked out abt the surgery. Told Dr.Lim to knock me out completely because I didn't want to see the surgery room and she laughed. She understood and explained everything. No hidden info or whatsoever. Kept asking me if I had any question and all I could ask "are you sure you can't knock me? Coz I'm afraid I will start running from the bldg with all the tunes stick in veins". She did myomectomy on me and it heals completely smooth. She checked on me after surgery and after I was discharge from the hospital. I have nothing to say abt her except she's super great and thank you to Dr. Rachel Kim (mclaren-wrote a referral letter to Dr. Lim). thank you Dr. Lim.
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.