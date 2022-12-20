Dr. Liebling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney Liebling, MD
Dr. Courtney Liebling, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stony Brook, NY.
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-3005
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Great Dr. Not just a pill mill. Really gets to the root of the issue and works with you to find a solution.
Dr. Liebling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.