Dr. Courtney Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 Franklin Ave Fl 3, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-3200
2
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 622-6110
3
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-3200
4
Urological Surgeons-Long Island; A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC1 Dakota Dr Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took my mom to see her following recent hospitalizations for Urosepsis. Consulted with 2 other urologists in recent weeks before being referred to Dr Lee. She is the first doc in quite some time who actually took time to listen, examine and discuss her thoughts and recommendations. I am totally impressed by her professionalism and totally unassuming personality. Making an appointment was easy and office staff listened to my concerns in securing a rapid appointment time. I have personally found all medical care to be awful in recent months (probably exacerbated by the pandemic). Dr Lee is certainly the exception. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Courtney Lee, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1316187719
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
