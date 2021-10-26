Dr. Courtney Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Jones, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Kenneth Akey Md, Faap (pediatrics)27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 218-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones and staff have been incredible since my interview with her when I was pregnant. She did my sons circumcision and visited him daily while we were in the hospital. The staff in office is very friendly and I appreciate that they break up the day between well visits and sick visits in order to keep healthy kids healthy. The office is clean and colorful which is nice for the little ones. Dr. Jones is kind and patient and always answers my questions as a first time mom without making me feel rushed. I would not trust another pediatrician with my child.
About Dr. Courtney Jones, DO
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.