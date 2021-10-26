See All Pediatricians in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Courtney Jones, DO

Pediatrics
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Courtney Jones, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Jones works at ROBERT E CASSIDY, M.D. in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenneth Akey Md, Faap (pediatrics)
    27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 218-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Jones and staff have been incredible since my interview with her when I was pregnant. She did my sons circumcision and visited him daily while we were in the hospital. The staff in office is very friendly and I appreciate that they break up the day between well visits and sick visits in order to keep healthy kids healthy. The office is clean and colorful which is nice for the little ones. Dr. Jones is kind and patient and always answers my questions as a first time mom without making me feel rushed. I would not trust another pediatrician with my child.
    Yesenia Romero — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Courtney Jones, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851617211
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
