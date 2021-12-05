See All Dermatologists in Arlington, VA
Overview

Dr. Courtney Herbert, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Herbert works at Fdl Dermatology Pllc in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fdl Dermatology Pllc
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 406, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 310-7400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Birthmark
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 05, 2021
    I like Dr Herbert very much and have gone to her several times. But she has stopped taking insurance & this is a problem for me. It’s just too time consuming and complicated to do the claim myself, and a dr’s office knows the processes better, plus has more authority with the insurance company. I’m changing to another dermatologist.
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740341486
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Herbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herbert works at Fdl Dermatology Pllc in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Herbert’s profile.

    Dr. Herbert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

