Dr. Courtney Herbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Courtney Herbert, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA.
Dr. Herbert works at
Fdl Dermatology Pllc1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 406, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 310-7400
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I like Dr Herbert very much and have gone to her several times. But she has stopped taking insurance & this is a problem for me. It’s just too time consuming and complicated to do the claim myself, and a dr’s office knows the processes better, plus has more authority with the insurance company. I’m changing to another dermatologist.
- Dermatology
Dr. Herbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.
