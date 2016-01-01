Overview

Dr. Courtney Greene, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Greene works at GordonEye in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

