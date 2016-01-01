See All Otolaryngologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (14)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Garrett works at Reno ENT Specialists in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Courtney W Garrett MD
    900 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 323-2157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Throat Pain
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Cleft Lip
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Dizziness
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Outer Ear Infection
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528159084
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NWstn University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Or Health Science University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrett works at Reno ENT Specialists in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Garrett’s profile.

    Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

