Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Courtney W Garrett MD900 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-2157
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Courtney Garrett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528159084
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital
- NWstn University
- Or Health Science University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
