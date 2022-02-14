Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Fulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Fulton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO.
Dr. Fulton works at
Locations
-
1
Community Hospital2351 G Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0920
-
2
Surgical Associates of Western Colorado2373 G Rd Ste 280, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 243-9340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Pioneers Medical Center
- Valley View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fulton is an excellent breast cancer surgeon. She took the time to listen to my concerns and explain my cancer and my choices. She tried hard to make sure I understood the issues. She is highly skilled in combining cancer surgery with the plastic surgery needed for reconstruction. I would recommend that any women facing cancer surgery seek out Dr. Fulton as your primary surgeon or for a second opinion.
About Dr. Courtney Fulton, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1487130670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton works at
Dr. Fulton has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.