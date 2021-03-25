Overview

Dr. Courtney Floyd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at Excela Square Latrobe Family Medicine in Latrobe, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.