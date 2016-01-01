Dr. Erickson-Adams accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney Erickson-Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtney Erickson-Adams, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI.
Locations
- 1 3299 N Wellness Dr Ste 150, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 738-3884
South Washington Family Medicine904 Washington Ave Ste 210, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 392-8035
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Courtney Erickson-Adams, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1093943771
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
