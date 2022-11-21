Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6727Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 404, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5693Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5694
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Edwards is professional. She took time to answer my many questions and explained in terms that were understandable. She explained in detail the procedure I would have and what the expected results would be as she performed the surgery. Her mild manner and confidence settled my fears. She is a great doctor and wonderful person.
About Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1477874907
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Healthcare
- Baylor Coll Med
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.