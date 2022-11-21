Overview

Dr. Courtney Edwards, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Edwards works at Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.