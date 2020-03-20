Dr. Courtney Edwards, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Edwards, DDS
Overview
Dr. Courtney Edwards, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Southaven, MS.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry Southaven35 Goodman Rd W Ste F, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 253-1481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The dentist is fine, it's the insurance and billing that is a mess. It took 3 attempts to get my bridge made correctly and they were threatening to sue me and I was still wearing the temporary bridge. Price was way above the original plan . I never got a revised plan. I made monthly payments and got threatening letters the whole time. I won't be back, my bridge needed to be contoured but I've learned to deal with it.
About Dr. Courtney Edwards, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114247350
Frequently Asked Questions
