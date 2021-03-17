Dr. Courtney Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Carpenter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 50 New Scotland Ave Ste 100, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2229
-
2
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2229
-
3
Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare200 University Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Directions (651) 229-3890
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
She is really so nice and she is very kind with children she knows what she is doing she is looking my son he had a head surgery back a year ago and my son is doing great now thank god.??
About Dr. Courtney Carpenter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255629911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.