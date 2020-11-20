Dr. Courtney Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Brown, MD
Dr. Courtney Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Steve Larson, M.D.1201 E Schuster Ave Ste 4B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Recent appointment with Dr. Brown was very positive. She reviewed my history, discussed the plan for future care, answered all my questions, and encouraged me to contact her if I had questions or concerns before my next appointment. I did not feel the least bit rushed or unsafe; all persons within the office wore masks and hand sanitizer was available.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578513735
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.