Overview

Dr. Courtney Blair, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine|Oregon Health Sciences University|Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Blair works at Allergy and Asthma Associates in McLean, VA with other offices in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.