Overview

Dr. Courtney Bellomo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Bellomo works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.