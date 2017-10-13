Overview

Dr. Courtney Barnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Barnes works at Women's And Children's Hospital in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.