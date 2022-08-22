See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Bailey works at Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd
    1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6156
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology
    9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 301, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Courtney Bailey, DO

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992116834
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Residency
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
