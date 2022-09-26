Dr. Bagayoko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD is a Dermatologist in Anchorage, AK.
Dr. Bagayoko works at
Locations
Chad M Ferguson4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-2662
Anchorage Dermatology & Cosmetics LLC615 E 82nd Ave Ste 204, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 865-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see her for 3 mole removals, everything was explained to me including the fees. I was very pleased with the results so going back on Tuesday for three more moles removal.
About Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235472176
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagayoko accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagayoko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagayoko works at
Dr. Bagayoko has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagayoko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagayoko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagayoko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagayoko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagayoko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.