Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Excellent visits, good communication, little wait time, effient & professional
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477717411
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- UCLA
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Amor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amor has seen patients for Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amor speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Amor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amor.
