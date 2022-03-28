Overview

Dr. Courtney Amor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Amor works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.