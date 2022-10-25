Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (552) 555-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790919744
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Christana Care Hlth Syst
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Washington College
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
