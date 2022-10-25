See All Oncologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and UM Laurel Medical Center.

Dr. Ackerman works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring
    11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (552) 555-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • UM Laurel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Oct 25, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Ackerman.
    Rose A. Manriquez — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD
    About Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790919744
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Residency
    • Christana Care Hlth Syst
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Courtney Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ackerman works at Maryland Oncology - Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ackerman’s profile.

    Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.

