Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD is an Optometrist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants773 Route 70 E Ste 180, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Has always been very thorough & conservative in treatment. Very knowledgeable & professional
About Dr. Courtland Schmidt, MD
- Optometry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
