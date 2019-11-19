Dr. Courage Atekha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atekha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Courage Atekha, MD
Dr. Courage Atekha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Evans Memorial Hospital and Optim Medical Center Screven.
Dr. Atekha works at
Atekha Nephrology Clinic1030 Bermuda Run, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 304-5637
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- Optim Medical Center Screven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atekha?
Only seen him a few times - appears to be very competent and very patient centered with excellent skills in listening and explaining - very patient.
About Dr. Courage Atekha, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124119219
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- North Genl Hosp
- North Genl Hosp
- U Tech Santiago
Dr. Atekha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atekha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atekha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atekha has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atekha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Atekha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atekha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atekha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atekha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.