Dr. Coty Jewell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada and Mercy Hospital Ardmore.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.