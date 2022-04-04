Dr. Aloman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costica Aloman, MD
Overview
Dr. Costica Aloman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Aloman works at
Locations
University of Illinois840 S Wood St Ste 1020S, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 413-3044
Specialists in Internal Medicine1725 W Harrison St Ste 158, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very good.
About Dr. Costica Aloman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1629277652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aloman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aloman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aloman works at
Dr. Aloman has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aloman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aloman speaks Romanian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aloman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aloman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aloman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aloman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.