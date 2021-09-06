See All Urologists in Willow Grove, PA
Dr. Costas Lallas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Costas Lallas, MD

Urology
4.8 (544)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Costas Lallas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Lallas works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Prostate Biopsy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-4668
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1000
  3. 3
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Robotic Assisted Procedure Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 544 ratings
    Patient Ratings (544)
    5 Star
    (459)
    4 Star
    (60)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lallas?

    Sep 06, 2021
    Dr. Costas Lallas went the extra mile to take good care of me. He thoroughly explained everything, and was honest about the chances of surgical success. I felt I was in good hands during my robotic surgery- I later found out he was the head of Jefferson's robotic surgery program in center city!
    — Sep 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Costas Lallas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Costas Lallas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lallas to family and friends

    Dr. Lallas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lallas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Costas Lallas, MD.

    About Dr. Costas Lallas, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922024090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic, Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costas Lallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lallas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lallas has seen patients for Polyuria, Prostate Biopsy and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    544 patients have reviewed Dr. Lallas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Costas Lallas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.