Dr. Costas Lallas, MD
Overview
Dr. Costas Lallas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 481-4668
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1000
Jefferson Urology Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 302, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Costas Lallas went the extra mile to take good care of me. He thoroughly explained everything, and was honest about the chances of surgical success. I felt I was in good hands during my robotic surgery- I later found out he was the head of Jefferson's robotic surgery program in center city!
About Dr. Costas Lallas, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922024090
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Arizona
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
