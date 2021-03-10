Overview

Dr. Costas Kefalas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Kefalas works at Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Diarrhea and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.