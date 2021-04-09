Overview

Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Hadjipanayis works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain Surgery and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.