Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD

Breast Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Cocilovo works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Schar Cancer Institute
    8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-1380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Inova Breast Care Center
    8318 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 207-4320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Biopsy
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Biopsy

Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 19, 2019
    HOW could this woman have only a 4.5 rating? She is a TEN! Brilliant, compassionate - and her staff is wonderful as well. I was truly blessed to have been under her care.
    Janet Wood Iagnemmo — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1285663153
    Education & Certifications

    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    • St. Vincent Catholic Medical Center-NY
    • New York Medical College
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocilovo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cocilovo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cocilovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cocilovo works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cocilovo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocilovo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocilovo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cocilovo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cocilovo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

