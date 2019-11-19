Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocilovo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD
Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-1380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Inova Breast Care Center8318 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-4320
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
HOW could this woman have only a 4.5 rating? She is a TEN! Brilliant, compassionate - and her staff is wonderful as well. I was truly blessed to have been under her care.
About Dr. Costanza Cocilovo, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- St. Vincent Catholic Medical Center-NY
- New York Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Cocilovo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocilovo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocilovo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocilovo speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocilovo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocilovo.
