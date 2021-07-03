Overview

Dr. Cosmo Haralambidis, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Haralambidis works at Cranston Orthodontics in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.